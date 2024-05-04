LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.73-1.84 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.