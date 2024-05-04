Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 491.65 ($6.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.62. The company has a market capitalization of £55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,685.19, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 3,703.70%.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

