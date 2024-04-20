Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.30

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 226106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Gemfields Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,137.50 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.79.

Get Gemfields Group alerts:

Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. Gemfields Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.