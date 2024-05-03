Evercore ISI Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,820.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $119.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,592.28. The stock had a trading volume of 423,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,013. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,523.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,395.60.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 176.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

