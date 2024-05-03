NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE NREF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,348. The company has a market capitalization of $231.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 460.31, a quick ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

