Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $42.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,305. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,852,000 after acquiring an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

