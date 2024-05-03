Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 874,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.