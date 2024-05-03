Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.100-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.5 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.70.
Xylem Price Performance
Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xylem Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.
Insider Activity at Xylem
In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.
