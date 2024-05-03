Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBRT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 280,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,829. The company has a current ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.43.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
