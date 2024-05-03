Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 441.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.5 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 499,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,104. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

