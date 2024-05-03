Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

FTNT traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.80. 9,080,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,692. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

