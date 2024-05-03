CIBC Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$59.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

