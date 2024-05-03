Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$34.00 Price Target

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$34.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 279.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.42.

CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

