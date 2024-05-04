BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.65. 164,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,756,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,206,442.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,471,895 shares of company stock worth $24,913,495 in the last 90 days.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

