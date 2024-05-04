Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 1,411,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

