Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $99,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $31.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $901.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,142. The company has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

