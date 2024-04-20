HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VOO stock opened at $455.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

