Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 66,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,686. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

