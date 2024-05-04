D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2,212.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 242,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,534. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock worth $4,029,217. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

