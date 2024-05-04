SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after buying an additional 268,406 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 115,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SRLN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $41.87. 7,749,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,212. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

