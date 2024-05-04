Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,982 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.
Trupanion Price Performance
Shares of TRUP traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,106. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP
Trupanion Profile
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trupanion
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.