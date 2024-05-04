Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,982 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,327,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,106. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $833.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

