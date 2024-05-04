Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,859 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,164,000 after acquiring an additional 286,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,079,000 after buying an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EXC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. 6,774,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

