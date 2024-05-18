Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Terreno Realty Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

