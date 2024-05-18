The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for E.W. Scripps’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for E.W. Scripps’ FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

SSP opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $266.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 112.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 118.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,179 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

