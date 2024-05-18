Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.