Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.09.

Emera stock opened at C$50.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.31.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

