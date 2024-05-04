Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded up $14.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $579.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.95 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

