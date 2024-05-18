Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

