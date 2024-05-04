Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Cut to C$132.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$122.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total value of C$384,000.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 3,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.00, for a total transaction of C$384,000.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 8,700 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.25, for a total transaction of C$1,089,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,180. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.