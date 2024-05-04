KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $205.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

NYSE WCC traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 754,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.55. WESCO International has a one year low of $121.90 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in WESCO International by 8.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

