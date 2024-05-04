Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,896. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sonoco Products by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.