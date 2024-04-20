AEON Biopharma’s (AEON) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AEON opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. AEON Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.17.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
