AEON Biopharma’s (AEON) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AEON Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEON opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. AEON Biopharma has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $1,085,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEON Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

