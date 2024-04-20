Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Energous alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Energous

Energous Stock Down 6.8 %

Institutional Trading of Energous

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Energous by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.