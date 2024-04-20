Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Guggenheim

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a 1-year low of $105.76 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.20.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $40,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 729.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

