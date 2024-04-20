William Blair Weighs in on The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock worth $21,081,569. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

