Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 2,826 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $20,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $8.20 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $520.54 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,427,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,672,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 184,930 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 141,173 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.