IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Tracey Horton Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tracey Horton purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.40 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,600.00 ($16,184.21).
Tracey Horton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Tracey Horton acquired 1,250 shares of IDP Education stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$20.16 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of A$25,198.75 ($16,578.13).
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
IDP Education Company Profile
IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.
