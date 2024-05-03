Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases $17,150.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Community West Bancshares Price Performance
CWBC stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.
Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Community West Bancshares
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community West Bancshares
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.