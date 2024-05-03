Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Purchases $17,150.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $17,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 429,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

CWBC stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWBC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Community West Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.