Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

