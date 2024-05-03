Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Codorus Valley Bancorp
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.