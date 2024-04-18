Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $192.78 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

