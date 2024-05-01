Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Albany International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-4.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 109,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

