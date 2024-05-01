Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 6,787 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after buying an additional 529,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 300,826 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,400.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 249,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 232,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 201,648 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

