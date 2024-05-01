Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.10. The company had a trading volume of 403,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,454.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,547 shares of company stock valued at $25,039,887 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

