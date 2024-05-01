Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 49,096 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 150,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,051. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

