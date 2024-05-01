Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.82. 709,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,085. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.77, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $313.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

