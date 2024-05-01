Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.13. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,874,906 shares traded.

The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director James Fowler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,698,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,085,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,329 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,611,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 401,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

