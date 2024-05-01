Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

VIST has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

VIST stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,254 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in Vista Energy by 120.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,146,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after buying an additional 1,171,354 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after buying an additional 1,166,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vista Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after buying an additional 802,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investments B.V. raised its stake in Vista Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kensington Investments B.V. now owns 12,822,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,678,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

