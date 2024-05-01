PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2.4% on Disappointing Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.64 and last traded at $66.32. Approximately 6,715,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,466,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

