Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,837,000 after buying an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after buying an additional 4,948,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,604,000 after acquiring an additional 372,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. UBS Group increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

