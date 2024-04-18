Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.57.

HUBB stock opened at $391.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $229.09 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

