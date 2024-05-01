Brookline Capital Management Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

XFOR stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $27,998.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,708 shares of company stock worth $170,428. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 334.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $678,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 668,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

